NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $300,000 Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESAB. Evercore ISI raised ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Shares of ESAB opened at $119.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $88.54 and a 1-year high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

