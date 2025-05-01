NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 421.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 108.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 594,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $21,571,000.

BIGZ stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.15%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

