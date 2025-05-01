Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,367,000 after buying an additional 144,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80,382 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.