Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 152.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 138,441 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,128,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 243,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $86,839.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,797.64. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

