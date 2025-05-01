OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in OmniAb were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OABI. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of OmniAb by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of OmniAb by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OABI opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $51,387.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,798,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,979,149.76. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles S. Berkman sold 8,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $30,231.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,002.08. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,985 shares of company stock valued at $189,773. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

