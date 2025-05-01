Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stake Reduced by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Oxford Square Capital worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.54%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 4,200.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

