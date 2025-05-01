Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 593.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 106,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 624,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,814,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 586,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 78,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $834,518.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,040.74. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,941,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,517,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

