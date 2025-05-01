Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,607 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,607 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

