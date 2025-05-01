PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in PROS were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PROS alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 80,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 338,158 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 390,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 122,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

PROS stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $813.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.04. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.