Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

