Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 53,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of DAPR opened at $35.97 on Thursday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

