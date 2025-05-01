Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Get Hartford AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,535,000.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

HSRT stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.