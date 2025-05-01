Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,219,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after buying an additional 6,659,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 903,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TELUS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,993,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,074,000 after acquiring an additional 326,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $70,212,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,403,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 169,577 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Cormark lowered shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.2829 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 226.53%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

