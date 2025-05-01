Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,307,000 after buying an additional 644,920 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 10,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.31 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

