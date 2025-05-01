Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,936 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,408,000 after buying an additional 184,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 920,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,083,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $69.52.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

