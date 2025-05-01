Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,936 VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.91% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $110.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.0685 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.