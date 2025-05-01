Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,219 Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,541,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 225,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

