Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 59,502 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $191,247,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,560,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,180 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 856,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,042,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,179,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FYBR. New Street Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

