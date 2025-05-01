Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 87,355 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,143,000 after buying an additional 8,400,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,235,000 after buying an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,350,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 441,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

