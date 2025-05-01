Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 102,905 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Capri as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,070,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Capri by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after buying an additional 547,578 shares during the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $25,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

