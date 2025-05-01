Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 24,566 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NetEase by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.