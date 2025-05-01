Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 485,492 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 485,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.