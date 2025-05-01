Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 51,306 Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.63% of Source Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Source Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

