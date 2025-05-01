Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.89% of Alpine Income Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.80 million, a PE ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 1,425.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.