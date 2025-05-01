Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.18 Million in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 232,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 0.4 %

HTBK opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

