Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CATH. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average is $70.26. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $869.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

