Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSI. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 368,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period.

MUSI opened at $43.67 on Thursday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

