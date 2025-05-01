Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 599,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,771,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,356 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 56,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $177,799.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,711,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,129.60. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,369.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,817.84. This trade represents a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock worth $1,572,386. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.