Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

