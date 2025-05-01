Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vestis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vestis alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vestis by 445.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 34.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142,854 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vestis by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vestis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSTS

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.