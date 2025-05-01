Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Oklo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKLO. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $889,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,494,059.15. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $23.79 on Thursday. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

