Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE TEX opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

