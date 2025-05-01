Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,958 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,717.20. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.