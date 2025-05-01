Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,058 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $82,299.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,615,745.40. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,609.92. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,170. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

