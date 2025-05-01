Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 348,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Yext as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,865,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,906,000 after purchasing an additional 204,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Yext by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,082,153 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 201,472 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE YEXT opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $860.10 million, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.20. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

