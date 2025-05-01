Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $6,629,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Serve Robotics by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Serve Robotics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period.

Serve Robotics stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,710,096.92. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $90,704 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

