Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCAT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Martin Worley Group purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $277.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $34,974.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,997.17. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $30,003.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,044 shares in the company, valued at $495,613.44. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,588 shares of company stock worth $225,906. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Get Our Latest Report on HCAT

About Health Catalyst

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.