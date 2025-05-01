Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 229,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Eagle Point Credit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECC. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECC opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.35. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at $25,001. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

