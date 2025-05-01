Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,219 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2,436.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.