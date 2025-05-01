Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,225 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 54,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $38.39 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.