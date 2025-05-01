Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.04 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFD. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $971,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $12.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

