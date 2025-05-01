Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.09 Million Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 248,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of D-Wave Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 645,039 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QBTS opened at $6.93 on Thursday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QBTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

