Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 351,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 345,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 184,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.66.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.