Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 351,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 345,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 184,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

