Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.11 Million Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 208,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.5 %

VGM opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

