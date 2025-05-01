Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 475,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

INMB opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

