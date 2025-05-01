Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 160,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

