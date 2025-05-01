Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMOM. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,146,000.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.42. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

