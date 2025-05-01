Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145,255 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 65.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

