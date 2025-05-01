Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0528 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

