Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter.

PBJ stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

